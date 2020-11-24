Goldman questions the future and purpose of OPEC+ ahead of a critical meeting

Saudi Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman speaks during a media briefing at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) in Riyadh for a press conference, on November 18, 2020.

LONDON — The future of oil producer group OPEC+ has been called into question by analysts at Goldman Sachs, as the alliance prepares to secure a new mandate on output curbs.

OPEC+, a group that comprises some of the world's largest crude producers, is scheduled to meet on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to discuss the next phase of its oil production policy.

The virtual gathering will likely see OPEC and its non-OPEC partners discuss whether to extend production cuts into next year in an effort to support prices, amid weak demand and a recent upsurge in coronavirus cases.

"As another OPEC+ meeting nears, uncertainty on the group's decision is once again rising," analysts at Goldman said in a research note published Tuesday.

"Beyond the outcome of just another quota decision, however, there are renewed concerns about the future of the organization."

Russia and other non-OPEC countries have been working with the 13-member group to prop up oil prices in recent years. The group still exerts considerable influence over world energy markets, although it is no longer recognized as the force it once was.

In April, after days of protracted talks, OPEC+ agreed to the largest single output cut in history. The record supply cut of 9.7 million barrels per day started on May 1, but this was subsequently scaled back to 7.7 million in August and OPEC+ has said it plans further tapering next year.

Earlier this month, Energy Intelligence reported, citing unnamed UAE officials, that the country was privately considering its membership of OPEC. The UAE's Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei has since said in a statement to Reuters that the country remains a committed member of OPEC+.

The speculation came as a surprise to some because of the UAE's stature within OPEC. It is the group's third-biggest producer and a close Gulf ally of OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia.

"These headlines once again call into question the future and purpose of the cartel, compounding on the brief March Saudi-Russia price war and Qatar's departure from the group last year," analysts at Goldman said.

It ultimately reflects "the difficult dual mandate that the group is trying to meet: helping rebalance the market after an unprecedented demand shock yet achieving higher revenues and market share medium-term," the U.S. bank added.