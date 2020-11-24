Square and PayPal may be the new whales in the crypto market as clients flock to buy bitcoin

Fintech companies are helping fuel demand for bitcoin as they open the floodgates for millions of people to trade it.

By one firm's analysis, PayPal and Square clients have been buying the majority of the new bitcoin supply entering the market each day. Hedge Fund Pantera Capital estimates that Square clients have accounted for 40% of bitcoin that enters the market in the two years since the product launched.

PayPal may be responsible for even more demand since launching just a few weeks ago. The payment company partnered with crypto firm Paxos for custody and trading. Volume on Paxos' exchange, itBit, had been consistently in the same range since last September. But as PayPal went live recently, volumes on the exchange more than tripled, according to data from CoinGecko.

Pantera estimated that within three weeks of going live, PayPal clients are already buying roughly 70% of the new supply of bitcoin.

"It's having a significant increase on price," Dan Morehead, founder and chief investment officer of Pantera Capital and former CFO at Tiger Management, told CNBC in a phone interview. "You bring on two corporates that are already buying all of the newly issued bitcoins -- supply and demand says the price has to go up."