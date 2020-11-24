Stock market live updates: Rally continues, Cramer's vaccine winners, small caps surging

LIVE UPDATES
This is a markets live blog for CNBC PRO subscribers that will be updated throughout the day.
Stocks were set to rise for a second day Tuesday as the Trump administration began the transition process to President-elect Biden's team, easing concerns about a drawn out election fight. Stocks that would benefit most from a vaccine reopening the economy led the gains for a second day with airlines and cruise lines jumping in the premarket. Small cap shares were poised to hit another record. For continuous real-time insight on the market see below.