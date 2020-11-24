Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Gap, Nordstrom, Dell Technologies & more

A person walks into the Nordstrom store open for business as New York City moves into Phase 2 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on June 29, 2020 in New York, New York.

Check out the companies making headlines after hours on Tuesday:

HP Inc. — Shares of the computer hardware builder jumped more than 7% in after-hours trading on the back of stronger-than-expected quarterly results. HP Inc. posted earnings of 62 cents per share on revenue of $15.26 billion. Analysts expected a profit of 52 cents per share on revenue of $14.72 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company also issued better-than-expected earnings guidance for its fiscal first quarter.

Gap — Gap reported disappointing quarterly earnings after the bell, sending the retailer's stock down more than 6%. The company earned 25 cents per share in the previous quarter, while analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast a profit of 32 cents per share.

Nordstrom — Nordstrom shares gained 4.4% even after the company posted a disappointing revenue number for the third quarter. Nordstrom said its revenue for the quarter came in at $3.09 billion, just shy of a Refinitiv estimate of $3.1 billion. Nordstrom also reported earnings per share of 34 cents, but CNBC could not determine if that number was comparable to a Refinitiv forecast.

Dell Technologies — Dell Technologies reported third-quarter earnings and revenue figures that topped analyst expectations, sending the computer builder's stock up nearly 2%. Dell earned $2.03 per share on revenue of $23.48 billion. Analysts had forecast earnings per share of $1.40 on revenue of $21.85 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company also posted sales for its subscription and "software as a service (SaaS)" that surpassed estimates.

American Eagle Outfitters — American Eagle Outfitters saw its stock fall more than 3% on the back of mixed third-quarter results. The retailer earned 35 cents per share, topping a forecast of 34 cents per share. Revenue for the company came in at $1.03 billion, in line with expectations.