Elon Musk hints at Tesla hatchback model for Europe

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla, on September 03, 2020 in Gruenheide near Berlin.

LONDON — Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has suggested that his firm could launch a new hatchback model in Europe in the future.

Tesla currently sells two SUVs in the Model Y and Model X, as well as the Model S executive saloon and the Model 3 sedan. It doesn't, however, sell any vehicles that are similar in size to say a Volkswagen Golf, a Ford Fiesta, or a Mini Cooper.

"Possibly in Europe it would make sense to do, I guess, a compact car, perhaps a hatchback or something like that," Musk said Tuesday at a virtual conference on batteries hosted by the German government, according to Reuters.

"In the U.S., the cars tend to be bigger for personal taste reasons," he said. "In Europe, (they) tend to be smaller," added Musk, who leapfrogged Microsoft founder Bill Gates to become the world's second-richest person this week.

Musk also told the conference how he had experienced some problems parking his Model X, which is five-meters long, in the German capital of Berlin. "I was driving a Model X around Berlin and we had quite a bit of trouble finding a parking space where we could fit," he said.