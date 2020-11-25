These stocks will be the big winners from likely record e-commerce holiday sales, Jefferies says

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)
With Covid-19 cases soaring around the Black Friday shopping holiday, Jefferies expects online stores to take center stage, with a few companies emerging as big winners.
The Wall Street firm is forecasting a record holiday for e-commerce, with sales growth of 33%, an 18% jump since last year.
"We expect a surge in COVID cases to drive strong e-commerce sales this holiday season, with over 50% of consumers planning to spend more online according to our proprietary survey," Jefferies retail analyst Brent Thill told clients.