These stocks will be the big winners from likely record e-commerce holiday sales, Jefferies says

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Executives of Etsy applaud as they open the Nasdaq MarketSite ahead of Etsy's initial public offering in New York, April 16, 2015.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

With Covid-19 cases soaring around the Black Friday shopping holiday, Jefferies expects online stores to take center stage, with a few companies emerging as big winners.

The Wall Street firm is forecasting a record holiday for e-commerce, with sales growth of 33%, an 18% jump since last year.

"We expect a surge in COVID cases to drive strong e-commerce sales this holiday season, with over 50% of consumers planning to spend more online according to our proprietary survey," Jefferies retail analyst Brent Thill told clients.