China is an opportunity for India — not a threat, Beijing says as more apps are banned

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photograph session before the 18th meeting of the Council of the Heads of States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

SINGAPORE — China has accused India of discriminatory practices that violate World Trade Organization rules after New Delhi banned another 43 Chinese mobile apps.

New Delhi issued an order on Tuesday to block those apps, claiming they engaged in activities that threatened India's national security.

"This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," India's information technology ministry said.

It added that the decision was taken "based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs."

The affected apps include short-video streaming app Snack Video, which has reportedly dominated the charts in terms of downloads in recent months. It is owned by Tencent-backed Kuaishou and is an alternative to the massively popular TikTok.

Other banned apps include Alibaba's e-commerce platform AliExpress, streaming app Taobao Live and workplace messaging app DingTalk, as well as delivery app Lalamove India and a handful of dating sites.