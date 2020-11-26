Google and Facebook to be scrutinized by new U.K. antitrust unit from next year

Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Facebook, arrives to testify during the House Financial Services hearing on An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

LONDON — The U.K. on Friday said a new government unit will work to tackle ongoing concerns about a concentration of power among a small number of tech giants.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said it plans to create a Digital Markets Unit (DMU) to enforce "a new code to govern the behavior of platforms that currently dominate the market, such as Google and Facebook."

The code is designed to ensure that consumers, small businesses, and news publishers aren't disadvantaged by actions taken by tech giants, the government said.

Under the new code, some of the world's biggest tech companies may have to be more transparent about the services they provide and how they use consumers' data. They may also be forced to give consumers a choice over whether to receive personalized advertising, and they won't be able to place restrictions on customers that make it difficult for them to use rival platforms.

The DMU, which will be part of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), will start work in April 2021.

The government said the DMU may be given the unit the power to suspend, block and reverse decisions made by large tech companies. The DMU could also order them to take certain actions to achieve compliance with the code, and impose financial penalties for non-compliance, the government said.

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said in a statement: "I'm unashamedly pro-tech and the services of digital platforms are positively transforming the economy — bringing huge benefits to businesses, consumers and society."

"But there is growing consensus in the UK and abroad that the concentration of power among a small number of tech companies is curtailing growth of the sector, reducing innovation and having negative impacts on the people and businesses that rely on them. It's time to address that and unleash a new age of tech growth," Dowden said.