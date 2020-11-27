5 tips for crushing it as a work-from-home intern

CNBC's "College Voices 2020" is a series written by CNBC fall interns from universities across the country about coming of age, getting their college education and launching their careers during these extraordinary times. Kendall Camp is a junior at Morehouse College studying communications. The series is edited by Cindy Perman. Many internships were canceled when coronavirus hit. But for a lot of students who were lucky enough to get one, there was one, big unprecedented challenge: They would be working from home. That means, no thrill of walking the halls of a big corporation. No bumping into people in the hallway or grabbing coffee in the cafeteria. So the big question becomes: How can you learn, network and grow when you're working from home? In early March, I had just signed on for a summer internship with NBCUniversal in Los Angeles. During my birthday dinner, my friends and I were discussing internships and what we planned to do in our new roles and living in a new city. Within 48 hours, all during my spring break, I get an email from my college that classes will be going fully remote for the rest of the semester. I then had to pack and move 2,500 miles from Atlanta, where I go to school, to my hometown of Tracy, Calif. All within a week! I could only pack two suitcases to go home – never thinking that I was going home for what is going on nine months at this point. The feelings of anxiety started to settle in – so many questions. Would I even have an internship? Or was that canceled, too? I had worked tirelessly in school, extracurricular activities, personal projects, etc. to finally receive an internship offer. For many students receiving an internship is one of the highlights throughout college. Internship culture is talked about a lot in college. Like, if you don't get an internship, you somehow feel incomplete – or as if you hadn't quite executed college properly. More from Invest in You:

Job hunting amid the coronavirus pandemic: How to network … from your couch In May, I got the news that I would, in fact, still have an internship – but it would be remote. Upon hearing the news, all kinds of questions popped into my head: How can I network? How will I make an impact? How can I achieve this from home? This was my first corporate experience, so I didn't really know how to do this in the first place, now I have to do it remotely and I won't be able to meet anyone in person. So many people have lost jobs due to Covid-19 — those of us who were able to get an internship are grateful but we have grappled with how to get the most out of our experience and make an impact. Here are five challenges of being a work-from-home intern — and some solutiona for how to make the most of it:

The Challenge: Networking in a virtual setting

What you can do: Find virtual communities One of the things in college you hear is to "network." Stop people in the hall. Ask someone to grab coffee and chat about business or attend industry events. How can you do that from your couch? There are still ways to engage and learn from other people. For example, you can join a virtual community of other college students — and communities that are specific to your field. "Joining Slack or Discord communities can be very helpful," said Mike Deng, a student at ArtCenter College of Design, who is interning at evidence-management software firm JusticeText.

Mike Deng, a student at ArtCenter College of Design and a product design intern at JusticeText Source: Mike Deng

"The Intern Club" is a community on the communications platform Slack, where you can connect and be in discussions with other interns around the country and share information and ask questions about your internship experiences. Deng is a member of a few groups on another communications platform, Discord, including "Design Buddies" and "Design Careers Network." Design Buddies hosts industry events and you can connect with mentors. In the Design Careers Network, Deng said they discuss recruiting and internships that students have found. The benefit of these virtual communities is that everybody is going through the same thing. Whether you are from Washington or New York, interns worldwide seek communities to chat and learn from each other. People ask things like: "What should I do when my team doesn't want to turn their camera on?" or "How can I build time-management skills while living with family and going to school?" Learning how to network properly in these channels is vital. Often people have a misconception that you should only network with people in a higher career status than you. That's not true — you should network across all levels. Remember: That friend who is interning at company A is then going to go on to intern at company B and work at company C. So, right there — you have a connection at three potential employers! So, if you find a job you're interested in, look for someone in the channel who works or has worked there in the past. Ask them for the name of a hiring manager, for a resume critique or help with interview preparation. Think of interviewing like a test: When you do your homework — in this case, interviewing students to get information about what the employer is looking for — you have a much better chance of acing it. So, use these channels to help find your next job and pay it forward when someone asks for assistance with job hunting from you. And guess what? I'm networking right now! To write this story, I wanted to interview people outside of my school and CNBC, where I'm interning, so I used Slack's "Intern Club." Merely putting a message in the channel, I had multiple students I have never met or spoken to who wanted to be interviewed for this story. I then set up Zoom interviews to learn about people's schools, internships, and career paths. I would have never been able to do that in a remote setting with people I had no prior connection with if I didn't join groups outside of my immediate network. And, now all of the people in this story are connections in my network!

The Challenge: Making a good impression

What you can do: Offer to help on a project and set up one-on-one chats so people can get to know you Another challenge that interns have faced is making contacts at their internship — and making a good impression. In the past, you could meet people in person where they see your attire, posture, and enthusiasm to be at the internship. That is now different. Another issue interns have run into is that they're not receiving enough work because they are not in sight or the opposite — they receive too much work as team members do not know how many projects they're currently working on. Shuhab Elhag, a student at Howard University and an intern at the Council on Foreign Relations, suggests taking the initiative to offer yourself up for assignments. "Say to your supervisor, 'Hey, I realized you're working on that project, let me take care of that for you,'" Elhag said.

Shuhab Elhag, a student at Howard University and an intern at the Council on Foreign Relations. Source: Shuhab Elhag

That's one of the best pieces of advice: Make your boss's job easier. Because who doesn't want someone on their team who makes their job easier? That builds trust and it could very well make them think of you on high-priority projects when they come up. Remember that what you do is a piece that could affect thousands or even millions of people. Do not take any project lightly, do it to the best of your ability, and always look to provide value. Another great tip: Set up one-on-one meetings so your team members can get to know you. Yes, you can do this in a remote environment! Whatever communications tools your company uses — Slack, Microsoft Teams, Zoom – take the initiative to set up meetings with people you'd like to connect with and whose jobs you'd like to know more about. A 30-minute chat can go a long way — not just for you to learn about them and their job but also for them to get to know you better. This will help you get a read on different jobs within an organization but it could also lead to you getting an assignment during your internship — or even a job down the road. And, you can ask all the questions you have as opposed to Zoom meetings with 10 people where you may not feel comfortable asking a question. "Don't be shy about contacting somebody," said Anika Mishra, a student at the University of Washington Information School, who is interning at Madrona Venture Labs. "Sending personal messages can go a long way." Reaching out can help make a good impression, and personal messages can have people more inclined to speak with you. You can use LinkedIn to look at people's backgrounds and craft messages that are personal to them. That way, you have a better chance of getting a response and them giving you some time out of their day. Here's an example: Hello, xxxxx. My name is Kendall Camp, and I'm a strategic content and events intern at CNBC. I am interested in learning more about how to become a better multimedia journalist. Do you have 15 minutes to offer some advice? Some of the questions I wanted to ask are: • How did you get started in this business?

• What does your job entail in a typical day?

• What are the qualities someone in this business should have?

• What practical things should I do right now to build the right skill set? Thank you,

Kendall In these informational chats, always say thank you and be mindful of their time, so try to keep it around 15-30 minutes. This type of informational interview may not seem like a big deal, but it can be very informative to help you get on the right track and can even lead to a job down the road!

The Challenge: Feeling lonely

What you can do: Virtual activities with other interns One of the biggest challenges I have grappled with is feeling lonely. Working from home can be daunting and challenging, but being a young person can provide a whole other set of challenges. Older people may have a significant other or kids to brighten up their day, but that is typically not the case for most students. As a work-from-home intern, you often don't know any other interns unless you reach out or if you happen to be assigned to work on a project together. Under-communication and lack of community can lead to a sense of loneliness as well. "With relying on Zoom and email, things can get lost in translation a lot easier than being in person," said Madison Macay, a student at San Francisco State University and an intern at CBS News.

Madison Macay, a student at San Francisco State University, and an intern at CBS News. Source: Madison Macay

And, with classes and working from home, interns can easily spend 12-15 hours a day on a screen, leading to Zoom fatigue and feeling lonely. A way to combat this challenge of feeling lonely is setting up virtual activities with other interns. You can find other interns via LinkedIn, Slack workspaces, or message boards in your company's database. You can create a group chat and assign a time to chat as a group or play games. You can start by saying, "Hello, xxxxx. I saw you are an intern at xxxxxx or have an interest in consulting. I would love to chat with you about how you got into consulting and what projects you are currently working on. You can also try using applications such as Icebreaker, which lets you preload 5 randomized questions, and you can get to know multiple people with 6-minute chats that rotate to make things faster but still be able to connect with people one-on-one. And, it doesn't always have to be about work! Sometimes it's just about connecting with people and normalizing the struggles of what we're all going through. And, realizing that you're not alone. After these virtual hangouts, I feel a lot better about my day because I have made some personal connections with people.

The Challenge: Working around family

What you can do: Let family know what you are working on and make them aware of your meeting schedule When students go away to college, they are often looking to get away from their families to learn more about themselves and run their own schedules. With remote internships, many students are back home with their family members. Often you may be doing a project, and then your mother says "Can you take the trash out?" or "Can you run an errand?" While these are all good intentions, it can distract when engaging in deep work or a meeting. Often young people do not have their own workspaces and having siblings, which can be a challenge as well.

The best thing to do is to notify your family of what you are working on. Tell them your schedule and meetings times so they know ahead of time. While this will not solve all problems, your family will have a greater sense of what you are doing and hopefully give you some space to do your school and internship work. I also recommend getting a good set of headphones and being mindful of distractions such as TV, music, chat with friends, etc. and set aside these activities later. Another tip to help focus on work is to put your phone in another room or to turn it up a notch and give it to a family member and say you can not have your phone back till you are done with work. While this may sound extreme, we have all been in a meeting or working on something and take a glance at our phone and start using Instagram, Twitter, and texting back to friends. This can hurt productivity and discipline. Set an intention to focus on the work in front of you.

The Challenge: Navigating career choices