Japan stocks set to trade lower as investors await data on China's industrial profits

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade lower at the Friday open as investors await data on China's industrial profits for October.

Markets will also scrutinize concerns over the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate, with results and methods used in their phase three vaccine trials under criticism from experts in the U.S.

Futures pointed to a lower open for stocks in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,470 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,450. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,537.31.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia dipped in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 down by around 0.2%.

Data on China's industrial profits for October is set to be out at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.