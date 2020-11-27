European markets set for lower open as investors digest vaccine news and China data

European stocks are set to edge lower on Friday, amid thin trading volumes, as investors monitor vaccine news and fresh Chinese data.

The U.K.'s FTSE is set to slide 20 points to 6,342, France's CAC will drop 33 points at 5,560 and Germany's DAX will sink 33 points at 13,268, according to IG.

Wall Street will reopen on Friday for a half session following the Thanksgiving holiday. Trading volumes are likely to remain low, however.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific traded little changed on Friday as investors reacted to data. China's industrial profits surged 28.2% year-on-year in October, the country's National Bureau of Statistics announced Friday.

Shares of AstraZeneca slipped 0.6% on Thursday as questions were raised over the way Astrazeneca and Oxford University tested their coronavirus vaccine, with the head of the White House's vaccine task force voicing doubts about trial data and the drug's efficacy rate.

More broadly, global stocks have pulled back from their rally earlier this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Wednesday, taking a breath after breaking above 30,000 points Tuesday.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO to access live PRO Talks, including our Dec. 2 discussion on opportunities and risks in international markets.

-CNBC's Fred Imbert and Eustance Huang contributed to this market report.