Facebook's long-awaited libra currency to reportedly launch in a limited form early next year

Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on "An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors" in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC on October 23, 2019.

Libra, a new cryptocurrency being created by Facebook and others, could launch as soon as January but in a limited format, according to a report from The Financial Times, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

The Libra Association, which has 27 members including Facebook, was planning to launch digital versions of several traditional currencies. But now it is reportedly only planning to launch a single coin backed by the dollar.