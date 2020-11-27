U.S. stock futures rise as Wall Street heads for winning week and a historic month

U.S. stock futures rose on Friday morning as traders wrapped up a strong week amid decreasing political uncertainty and positive vaccine news.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded higher by 55 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures also gained 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.4%. The market closes at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all up at least 2% for the week entering Friday's session. Earlier in the week, the Dow jumped to an all-time high, breaking above 30,000 for the first time. The S&P 500 also notched a record closing high this week, and the Russell 2000 rallied to an all-time high.

Retailers led the early gains as investors bet on strong Black Friday sales. Amazon shares advanced 0.7% in premarket trading. Gap gained 1.1%. Shopify advanced 1.2%, and Walmart rose 0.7%. Nordstrom traded 1.5% higher.

Also helping sentiment were comments from President Donald Trump, who said he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

"Certainly I will. Certainly I will. And you know that," Trump said. He added, however, it would be hard for him to concede because "we know there was massive fraud." Trump did not offer any concrete evidence of widespread voter fraud, however.