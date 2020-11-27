Stocks on track to close out month of big gains next week as jobs data looms

Stocks next week will come off one of their best months ever into a busy week of economic data and the ongoing tensions between the spreading virus and positive news on vaccines and treatments.

Another highlight of the week is expected to be Tuesday's testimony from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin before the Senate Banking Committee. They will be discussing the emergency measures taken to help the economy after the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Dow was up nearly 13% for November so far, and if it holds its gains into Monday's close, it will chalk up its best month since January, 1987. As of Friday, the S&P 500 was up more than 11%. The gain is its best performance since April's 12.7% gain, which was the third best month for the S&P 500 since its origin in 1957.

November was a big month also for market rotation, with investors favoring stocks that would benefit from a rebounding economy and showing less love for long-held favorites among big tech and internet names. Financials were up more than 17% in the past month, and industrials rose nearly 15%, as investors bet vaccines would help the economy return to normal next year.

Tech notched a single digit gain for the month so far and lagged the broader market. But some strategists expect big tech and internet names, stay-at-home stocks, to fare better in December.

"The death of big tech has been announced over and over again, and we see that the market doesn't abandon them, but in fact migrates to big tech whenever there are concerns," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "The post-pandemic question is whether big tech can co-exist with the small and mid-cap." Small caps were one of the biggest winners in November, with the Russell 2000, up about 20%.

"We did not see major selling in Nasdaq," as investors put funds in cyclicals and value, she said. Nasdaq was up 12% for the month so far, slightly better than the S&P 500.

Experts have warned that there could an even bigger surge in virus cases, following the Thanksgiving holiday which could start to show up in the coming week. There have been more than 12.6 million cases in the U.S.