These economic recovery plays still have more room to run, Barclays says

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Positive news about Covid-19 vaccine candidates has helped fuel a rally in reopening plays in recent weeks, but some names are still undervalued, according to Barclays.

The firm combed through its basket of stocks where Covid-19 had been a short-term negative and identified the names where valuations are the lowest relative to recent history. Barclays said in a note that these beaten-down names "could outperform in an economic recovery as things normalize."