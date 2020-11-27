Treasury yields edge lower amid low volumes

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note slipped to 0.865% at 4:45 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 1.603%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Friday morning, amid low volumes, as investors returned from the Thanksgiving holiday.

The U.S. bond market will be open for a half-day session on Friday following the Thanksgiving holiday, and trading volumes are set to be low.

Treasury yields dropped earlier in the week after the Labor Department reported that first-time filings for jobless claims in the U.S. rose to 778,000 last week. This was higher than the 733,000 claims forecasted by economists and up from 742,000 the week before.

More broadly, global asset markets have pulled back from their rally earlier this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Wednesday, taking a breath after breaking above 30,000 points Tuesday.

There will be no bond auctions on Friday.