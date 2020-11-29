Biden names Jen Psaki White House press secretary along with an all-female senior communications staff

President-elect Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he's elected an all-female communications team to work for his administration.

It's the first time in history that the senior communications roles in the White House will be filled entirely by women.

"Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House," Biden said in a statement.

"These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better," he added.

The women on the team have a great deal of experience in Washington and close ties to Biden. Among them include Jennifer Psaki, who worked as President Obama's White House communications director and will be Biden's White House press secretary.

Kate Bedingfield served as Biden's campaign communications director and will take on the same role in his administration. And Symone Sanders, a senior advisor on Biden's presidential campaign, will be senior advisor and chief spokesperson for the vice president.

"Our country is facing unprecedented challenges — from the coronavirus pandemic to the economic crisis, to the climate crisis, and a long-overdue reckoning over racial injustice," Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said in a statement. "To overcome these challenges, we need to communicate clearly, honestly, and transparently with the American people, and this experienced, talented, and barrier-shattering team will help us do that."

Here are the biographies of Biden's seven appointees as announced by the transition team.