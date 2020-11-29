Skip Navigation
Biden will likely require walking boot for several weeks after fracturing foot

Spencer Kimball@spencekimball
Key Points
  • Biden slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his dog Major on Saturday.
  • A CT scan revealed small hairline fractures in his mid-foot, according to his doctor.
  • Biden, 78, will be the oldest person ever to hold office as U.S. president.
President-elect Joe Biden introduces key foreign policy and national security nominees and appointments at the Queen Theatre on November 24, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Mark Makela | Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will likely have to wear a walking boot for several weeks after suffering small fractures in his foot, his physician said on Sunday.

Biden slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his dog Major on Saturday. The president-elect sprained his right foot and initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said. However, more detailed imaging also revealed hairline fractures in his mid-foot.

"Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging," O'Connor said. "Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden's lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. "

"It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks," the doctor said.

Biden, 78, will be the oldest person ever to hold office as U.S. president.

Outgoing President Donald Trump wished Biden well on Twitter.