White House health advisor Birx hopes to brief Biden Monday on coronavirus response

Response coordinator for White House Coronavirus Task Force Deborah Birx speaks as President Donald Trump listens during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on April 21, 2020.

WASHINGTON — White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said she hopes to brief President-elect Joe Biden's administration on America's response to the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday.

"I think the one thing that we will be able to bring to the Biden administration in that discussion is to understand how they want to see the data," Birx said during a Sunday interview on CBS "Face the Nation."

The Biden transition team did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Birx explained that in the past nine months the federal government has compiled detailed data used to track and measure the virus, a key component to shaping response efforts. Birx, referencing statewide data, also raised concerns about a potential uptick in coronavirus cases across the United States due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Going into the Memorial Day weekend we had less than 25,000 a day, we had only 30,000 inpatients in the hospital and we had way less mortality, way under a thousand," Birx said.

"We're entering this post-Thanksgiving surge with three, four, and 10 times as much disease across the country so that's what worries us the most," Birx said, referencing her colleague White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"We know people may have made mistakes over the Thanksgiving time period," Birx said, adding that "if you're young and you gathered, you need to be tested about five to 10 days later."

"And if you're over 65 or you have comorbidities and you gathered at Thanksgiving, if you develop any symptoms, you need to be tested immediately," Birx said.