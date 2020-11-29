Market bull predicts holiday season surge will boost stocks another 10%

One of Wall Street's biggest bulls expects another market breakout.

Capital Wealth Planning's Jeff Saut sees the S&P 500 hitting 4,000 before year-end — a 10% gain from Friday's close and an 83% gain from the March 23 low.

"Earnings are going to continue to come in better than most people think," the firm's advisory board member and market strategist told CNBC's "Trading Nation" last week.

Despite the S&P 500 and Dow's all-time highs, Saut considers this the most hated bull market he's ever seen.

"Most individual investors — they're scared to death, and they're sitting on way too much cash," said Saut, who also runs market analytics firm Saut Strategy. "They're going to be forced to pay up in this strongest seasonal period of the time between Thanksgiving and New Year's."

According to Saut, the S&P 500's record run is relative to the market breakouts between 1949 to 1966 and notably 1982 to 2000, the period which included the 1987 crash.