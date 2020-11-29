The bar is raised for news that can lift the market as the crowd now believes next year will be good

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

For most of the eight months since the Covid crash culminated, the stock market's recovery has fed off rampant doubt, disbelief and cognitive dissonance toward resurgent asset prices set against a severely damaged economy.

No more. Wall Street's rally has now entered the belief phase, with stocks riding a wave of conviction at the end of a trying year that better times are surely near.

As with any collective mood shift, there are obvious and clear reasons for this one. Aside from the S&P 500 having vaulted by more than 60% since the March bottom to another record high last week, progress along most of the crucial fronts has been better than expected.

The "economic surprise" indexes, gauging macro data relative to forecasts, went positive in June and stayed there for five months. Third-quarter corporate earnings were better relative to expectations than any period in more than a decade. And two vaccine candidates showing 90%-plus efficacy was a far better outcome than the consensus had allowed itself to anticipate.

Add a (mostly) settled election whose result investors have decided to spin as a positive, and it's as if Wall Street the past several weeks has been watching a film called "The Subtraction of All Fears."

Thus, the upwelling of belief that the market can continue to barrel higher, which has lifted risk appetites toward some notable extremes.

Get used to the phrase "since January 2018," because plenty of behavioral indictors have reached levels last seen then.

The four-week total of global inflows into equity funds? Highest since January 2018.

Likewise, the ratio of upward to downward profit-estimate revisions for S&P 500 companies.

Fund managers in Bank of America's latest monthly client survey had their highest portfolio allocation to equities since January 2018.

And the week before last, the American Association of Individual Investors survey showed 55% were bullish, the most since….well, just guess.