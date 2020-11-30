Arizona certifies election win for Biden over Trump

Election workers count ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 6, 2020.

Before signing the canvass documents certifying the election, Arizona's Secretary of State Katie Hobbs praised her state for conducting "easily the smoothest" and "most secure election in recent history" even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden is the first Democrat since 1996 to win Arizona's presidential contest.

The Grand Canyon State's certification will hand 11 Electoral College votes to Biden, who is projected to clinch 306 such votes nationwide, compared with 232 for Trump.

Arizona on Monday certified its presidential election results, delivering another win for President-elect Joe Biden in spite of efforts by allies of President Donald Trump to reverse the outcome of the race.

"Despite the unprecedented challenges, Arizonans showed up for our democracy," said Hobbs, who is a Democrat.

She also took a swipe at the flurry of claims of widespread fraud being spread by Trump and some of his surrogates.

"This election was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness in accordance with Arizona's laws and elections procedures, despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary," Hobbs said.

Trump falsely claims that he won the election as he refuses to concede to Biden. The president has lashed out at some officials in his own party, including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who have declined to take steps to block the certification of the elections in their states.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, lauded his state's handling of the election, as well.

"The system is strong, that's why I have bragged on it so much," Ducey said at the signing event. "This is America, and no voter should be disenfranchised."

"The votes have been tabulated, all 15 counties have certified their results," he added.

The certification was conducted at the same time as members of Trump's legal team, led by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, alleged an array of unproven conspiracies about election fraud at a hearing in Phoenix.

Jenna Ellis, the Trump campaign's senior legal advisor, later tweeted, "The certification of Arizona's FALSE results is unethical and knowingly participating in the corruption that has disenfranchised AZ voters."

"BUT, this in no way impacts the state legislature's ability to take back the proper selection of delegates," added Ellis, who attended the hearing with Giuliani.

Trump and his legal team for weeks have tried to reverse Biden's projected win through a series of lawsuits and recount requests in multiple states.

Those efforts have failed across the board, as the Trump campaign either lost or withdrew legal challenges to ballots, or as states that conducted recounts confirmed that Biden had defeated Trump.