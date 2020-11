In this photo illustration, a visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is displayed on April 03, 2019 in Paris, France.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Bitcoin surged to a new record high on Monday, the latest leg in a furious comeback for the cryptocurrency.

The price of bitcoin has now nearly doubled since early September, but gaining exposure to the cryptocurrency can still be confusing to many investors. However, there are several funds and publicly-traded companies that some investors are using as a proxy to ride the run.