Japan stocks set to trade higher as investors await China's official manufacturing data

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade higher at Monday's open as investors in Asia-Pacific await the release of China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI).

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 26,815 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,820. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,644.71.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia edged higher in early trade, as the S&P/ASX 200 gained about 0.6%.

Markets will be monitoring shares of HSBC in Hong Kong following a Financial Times report that the bank is considering an exit from U.S. retail banking.

On the economic data front, Japan's retail sales data for October is expected at around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN. China is also set to announce its official manufacturing PMI for November at around 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN.

Markets in India are closed on Monday for a holiday.