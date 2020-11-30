Biden announces economic team, confirms Janet Yellen as Treasury nominee

President-elect Joe Biden and his transition team announced on Monday several nominees and appointments for the incoming administration's top economic posts.

The transition team confirmed CNBC's earlier report that former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen would be Biden's official nominee for Treasury secretary. If confirmed by the Senate, Yellen would be the first woman to serve in the department's 231-year history.

As part of the same announcement, Biden nominated Neera Tanden to serve as Director of the Office of Management and Budget. If confirmed, Tanden would be the first woman of color to lead the OMB.

In prepared remarks, Biden said that "As we get to work to control the virus, this is the team that will deliver immediate economic relief for the American people during this economic crisis and help us build our economy back better than ever."

"They will work tirelessly to ensure every American enjoys a fair return for their work and an equal chance to get ahead, and that our businesses can thrive and outcompete the rest of the world," he added.

Macroeconomic and national security advisor Wally Adeyemo was nominated to serve as Deputy Secretary of the Treasury. He previously served as the chief of staff at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the deputy director of the National Economic Council and deputy national security advisor.

If confirmed, Adeyemo would be the first African American Deputy Secretary of the Treasury.

"I think the first thing to say is they're all experienced and qualified," Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan, said of Biden's picks in an email. "In most cases they will need little learning curve and can do their jobs from day one."

"Of course they lean left, but these are not radicals," he added. "We won't be talking about MMT or other heterodox or untried approaches to economic policymaking."