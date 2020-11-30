Cyber Monday sales could reach $13 billion, testing everything retail learned during the pandemic

Cyber Monday will put retail websites and warehouses to their biggest test yet.

The industry is bracing for what is likely to be the largest day for digital sales ever recorded in the United States, with spending expected to reach between $10.8 billion and $12.7 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. That would represent growth of 15% to 35% from a year earlier.

Businesses have had months to prepare for this Super Bowl of the e-commerce world. Ever since the pandemic rapidly shifted spending online, companies have been investing in their supply chains to make sure they had stockrooms chock full of the right inventory, and to ensure delivery providers could speedily get packages to doorsteps.

But this holiday season, with online spending already breaking records, new challenges arise. Among them: The Covid-19 pandemic has made it much more difficult for companies to gauge what consumers will be buying, social distancing must be enforced in e-commerce warehouses and delivery providers like UPS and FedEx are in incredibly high demand and shipping costs are rising.

"We face a different sort of problem today than early in the pandemic, when the issue was within the retailers' warehouses, and the question was: Were they geared up enough to be able to pick [items] fast enough, and get it out to the shippers?," said Michael Brown, a partner in Kearney's consumer products and retail practice.

"Then, the issue became product availability: Was it in stock, and could companies really ship the items that the consumer had ordered?," Brown said. "Once they got over that hurdle, I think we've seen a prolonged period of successful shipping."

But, "coming into the holidays, we're going to have all of the above problems combined into one," he said.

Some in the industry have coined the term "shipageddon," referring to a scenario where shipping capacity becomes totally maxed out. And that is exactly what everyone is hoping to avoid this holiday season.

Salesforce said it expects holiday packages being shipped from mid-November through next month will end up exceeding shipping capacity by 5% globally, putting 700 million packages at risk of being delayed.