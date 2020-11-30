Huge November gains may make the usual year-end 'Santa Claus rally' less likely

Santa Claus pays a visit on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

A big year-end rally? Don't get too excited yet. December is traditionally an up month: Since 1945, the S&P 500 rose nearly 1.5% in all Decembers and advanced in price 73% of the time, according to Sam Stovall at CFRA Research. But hopes for the usual "Santa Claus rally" may have to be tempered a bit this year. For one, there is the powerful November rally. The S&P 500 in November is closing up 11.2%, the fourth biggest gain of all time but only the second biggest gain this year, after April, with a gain of 12.7%. However, a powerful November rally like the one we have just had often causes problems with the usual year-end "Santa Claus rally," according to Stovall. History "suggests that this November's surge may end up 'stealing from Santa,'" he wrote in a recent note to clients. Whenever the S&P 500 was up by 5%+ in November, the market posted a sub-par average rise and frequency of gain in December."

Huge November gains

November catalyzed a move into cyclical/value stocks that was much more powerful and sustained than previous value rallies, with significant gains in traditional value sectors like energy and banks, as well gains in broader cyclical groups like industrials and materials. However, growth (technology) has not seen significant selling, as many investors are still skeptical about the value rotation. While defensive/consumer groups like Health Care and Consumer Staples have lagged, they too have produced healthy mid-single digit gains. This has created the Goldilocks scenario we see now. Style investing in November Value: up 14%

Growth: up 9% Sectors in November: Energy: up 34%

Banks: up 20%

Industrials: up 17%

Materials: up 13%

Technology: up 10%

Communication Services: up 10%

Cons. Discretionary: up 9%

Cons. Staples: up 8%

REITs: up 7%

Health Care: up 7%

Utilities: up 3%

What, me worry?

The market has bigger problems than dealing with historic trading patterns. There are very rosy assumptions about the future. All of this bullishness has many concerned that the market believes corporate America will get through the "Covid Winter" relatively unscathed and will emerge at the start of the second quarter of 2021 with a widely available vaccine that will lead to a reopening of the entire global economy. With markets at historic highs, there is a lot that can go wrong with that story. "There is a lot of conviction around the global reflation story," Alec Young, chief investment officer at Tactical Alpha, told me. Perhaps too much conviction: "Right now, the bull story is intact, but the position is crowded, and everyone knows the talking points. Where could the consensus be wrong? What is the blind spot in all this bullishness?"

Stress testing the Goldilocks scenario