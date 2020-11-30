IMF warns of ‘scarring effects’ that could hit growth in the euro zone

The International Monetary Fund has warned that unless Europe's "pandemic dynamics change significantly" in the coming months, economic growth in the euro area is set to be weaker than previously forecast.

In its concluding 2020 statement on the euro area, published Monday, the IMF also said that additional fiscal and monetary stimulus would likely be needed to support the region.

The fund warned that economic recovery in the 19-nation euro zone was under threat from the ongoing second wave of coronavirus infections, which combined with the re-implementation of lockdowns have "damaged confidence and lowered mobility."

This second wave of the pandemic means that the better-than-expected economic growth seen in the third quarter of this year is likely to be followed by weaker growth in the final three months of the year.

And the IMF warned that unless the situation changed "significantly" it would mean weaker growth for the first three months of 2021 than it had previously forecast.

"A prolonged health crisis and a slow recovery … would lead to tighter financial conditions and increased private and public sector vulnerabilities, while significant labor market hysteresis would increase inequality and poverty," the IMF said.

"Taken together, these 'scarring' effects would also depress the growth potential of the euro area."