NFL's Steelers-Ravens game postponed a third time due to Covid-19

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) drops back to pass against the rush of Baltimore Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort (58) during the Pittsburgh Steelers game versus the Baltimore Ravens on November 1, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

For a third time, the National Football League will postpone its Week 12 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers due to Covid-19.

The league received new Covid-19 testing results Monday, prompting a postponement to Wednesday, according to person familiar with the matter who asked to remain anonymous because they can't comment publicly on league matters. According to ESPN, one member of the Ravens did test positive for Covid-19 in the most recent testing.

On Monday, the league canceled Baltimore's practice session before the team departed for Pittsburgh. The Ravens and Steelers were scheduled to play on Thanksgiving Day, but the game was moved to Sunday. After the NFL identified additional positives from the Ravens, the league moved the game to Tuesday.

The Ravens revealed positive Covid-19 tests for over 20 members. It's become the biggest outbreak on an NFL team since the Tennessee Titans' episode, which prompted a Week 4 postponement against the Steelers. The Titans were fined $350,000 for violating protocols that led to the outbreak.

As of Nov. 17, the NFL said 95 players and roughly 175 other personnel have tested positive for Covid-19. The NFL has already rescheduled more than a dozen games due to positive cases and intensified its safety protocols. But despite the league's stricter rules, more postponements could be on the horizon.

The NFL is expecting to have its most recent testing results back this week, and the fear is an increase in positive cases due to the holiday could put Week 13 games at risk of being postponed too.