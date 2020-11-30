Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Zoom Video, Sunnova Energy, BioNTech & more

Zoom founder Eric Yuan poses in front of the Nasdaq building as the screen shows the logo of the video-conferencing software company Zoom after the opening bell ceremony on April 18, 2019 in New York City.

Check out the companies making headlines after hours:

Zoom Video — Shares of the video-conferencing giant fell more than 5% even after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. Zoom posted earnings per share of 99 cents on revenue of $777.2 million. Analysts expected a profit of 76 cents per share on revenue of $694 million, according to Refinitiv.

BioNTech — BioNTech's U.S.-listed shares fell more than 1% after a Bank of America analyst downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight. "We await visibility on the manufacturing ramp-up to reach the goal of up to 1.3bn doses by YE21 and the ability to mass distribute, noting [the drug's] need for ultra-cold storage," the analyst said.

Shift4 Payments — Shares of the Pennsylvania-based payments company slid more than 6% after Shift4 announced it plans to offer convertible bonds worth $400 million in aggregate. The company also intends to sell 8 million shares as part of a secondary offering.

Sunnova Energy International — Sunnova shares pulled back by about 5% in after-hours trading after the solar energy company issued a 7-million-share public offering.