Under Armour launches a brand with NBA star Steph Curry to better compete with Nike's Jordan

The Curry Brand's performance basketball footwear will launch globally on Dec. 11, in the thick of the holiday season.

Under Armour announced Monday the launch of the Curry Brand with NBA star Stephen Curry, a long-time Under Armour athlete, in a bid to reach younger consumers and compete with Nike and its Jordan Brand.

The new line, which launches on CurryBrand.com this week, features shoes and clothes for a number of sports including basketball and golf. Over time, the brand will be expanded to more categories including running and women's. Performance basketball footwear will be available on Dec. 11, in time for holiday gift giving.

"We wanted to make sure we did this as close as possible to the NBA season finally launching ... and the fact that we're launching in between Black Friday and the holidays we think is very opportune," Under Armour Chief Executive Patrik Frisk told CNBC in an interview.

"This also gives Stephen something to really engage in ... he'll be actively involved in the development of the product. And we're so excited to see one of our athletes being so involved in the product," he said.

Curry, who plays point guard for the Golden State Warriors, signed with Under Armour in 2013. Curry has won three NBA championships with the Warriors. At 31 years old, sports analysts have called him the greatest shooter in NBA history, with his jersey consistently being a top seller.

The launch of the Curry Brand could help Under Armour gain momentum against its rivals, especially with younger consumers, where it has lost ground.

Nike has maintained its No. 1 spot as the favorite apparel brand among teens for a decade, according to Piper Sandler's biannual survey. And for a year now, Under Armour has been No. 1 on a list of brands "no longer worn" by male teens surveyed by Piper Sandler.

Nike is also still No. 1 in footwear, while Under Armour dropped to eleventh place from ninth in Piper Sandler's fall "Taking Stock with Teens" report.

Under Armour's brand image has been hurt by heavy discounting in department stores and at other off-price chains. Its brand is typically associated with its performance traits, but shoppers have been seeking out fashion when they shop for activewear.

In its latest reported quarter, Under Armour sales were about flat from a year earlier, at $1.43 billion. In North America, revenue fell 5% to $963 million, while international sales increased 18% to $433 million.

In 2019, Under Armour's revenue totaled $5.3 billion.

Nike has grown its Jordan Brand, created for former NBA star Michael Jordan, to bring in more than $3.5 billion annually.