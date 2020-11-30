Virus surge is leading to a double-dip recession and dollar crash, economist Stephen Roach warns

The U.S. may be on the cusp of a double-dip recession.

Economist Stephen Roach believes surging coronavirus cases are disrupting Wall Street's hopes for a V-shaped recovery.

"With the infection rate soaring right now, a still vulnerable U.S. economy is likely to experience further lockdowns," the Yale University senior fellow told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday.

Even though he believes the lockdowns won't be as severe as they were last spring, Roach warns the damage will be undeniable.

"That'll lead to a temporary relapse in the economy probably in the first quarter," said Roach, who served as chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia during the deadly 2003 SARS epidemic. "We've had those relapses in 8 of the last 11 business cycle upturns, and I don't think this one is an exception to that rule."

Roach's economic forecast is similar to JPMorgan Chase's outlook, which calls for GDP to dip 1% in 2021's first quarter before resuming its expansion. But he suggests the drop could be more significant.

"It's hard to predict a noisy number like quarterly GDP," said Roach. "But I would think a moderate single-digit decline would not be surprising to me."