Cramer says Zoom's post-earnings sell-off is not bad news for stay-home thesis

Zoom Video Communications shares sold off big on Tuesday after the company reported strong quarterly results, but it's not yet time to give up on the stay-at-home plays, CNBC's Jim Cramer said.

"Despite what you heard this morning, vast swathes of our economy remain very strong, and that includes the stay-at-home stocks," the "Mad Money" host said. "A good market can shake off discouraging news. A great market can ignore it entirely."

The comments come after the major averages kicked off the last month of 2020 with gains. The Dow Jones rose 185.28, or 0.63%, to a 29,823.92 close. The S&P 500 rallied 1.13% to 3,662.45 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.28% higher to 12,355.11.

Zoom soundly beat top- and bottom-line estimates in its fiscal third-quarter report, which released Monday. But shares cratered 15% to $406.31 Tuesday after investors learned that the video conferencing company's mouthwatering growth rate powered by the pandemic could ease in the future.

The company posted $777 million of revenue in the quarter ended Oct. 31, up 367% from last year. While that growth rate is higher than the 355% of growth in the previous quarter, Zoom is expecting to grow revenue by about 329% in the fiscal fourth quarter.