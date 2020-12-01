DOJ has not found fraud that would reverse Biden win over Trump, Attorney General William Barr says

The U.S. Department of Justice has not found evidence of large-scale ballot fraud that would reverse President-elect Joe Biden's projected win over President Donald Trump in the election, Attorney General William Barr said in a new interview Tuesday.

Barr's statement to The Associated Press undercuts claims by Trump, his lawyers and many of his political allies that he was the victim of massive voting fraud that swindled the Republican incumbent out of a win over the Democratic challenger.

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election," Barr told the AP.

Barr, who is head of the DOJ, told the news wire service that federal prosecutors and FBI agents have looked into complaints they have received about possible fraud. But investigators have not found problems with anywhere near the number of ballots that would have to be invalidated to deny Biden a win.

"Most claims of fraud are very particularized to a particular set of circumstances or actors or conduct. They are not systemic allegations. ... And those have been run down; they are being run down," Barr said.

"Some have been broad and potentially cover a few thousand votes. They have been followed up on," the attorney general said.

Barr authorized federal prosecutors after Election Day to look into any "substantial" voting irregularities or fraud allegations that were brought to their attention before the presidential race is certified.

Shortly after The Associated Press published its story, Barr was seen entering the White House. There had been no previously scheduled meeting between Barr and Trump on Tuesday. NBC News reported that he was at the White House for a matter unrelated to his comments.