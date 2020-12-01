Euro zone agrees to overhaul bailout fund in a move likely to appeal to investors

Eurogroup president Paschal Donohoe, on the screen, speaks during an online news conference following an Eurogroup video conference.

LONDON — Euro zone finance ministers have agreed to strengthen the region's crisis bailout fund — a long awaited step that addresses how investors view the region.

The 19-member area is often criticized for not tackling the disparities among its various economies. The differences between southern nations, which tend to have high levels of government debt, and the more fiscally hawkish northern countries have caused tensions when the euro zone was trying to address its sovereign debt crisis in 2010.

However, the bloc's finance ministers took a key step in bridging these differences on Monday.

They agreed that the European Stability Mechanism, created in 2012 to provide funds to nations that needed bailouts, should play a stronger role in the design and implementation of future bailout programs — a task that the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund shared at the height of the debt crisis.

The talks have been stuck on this issue for a year, given political and financial differences between countries, but the move is expected to receive approval from national parliaments next year.

The move could reassure investors who have been worried about the financial discrepancies between euro zone countries, and the risks these could pose for their investments.

"It's been really difficult," Paschal Donohoe, who chairs the meetings of the 19 ministers, said at a press conference on Monday.

It comes at a difficult time for the euro area, which is facing a deep economic crisis on the back of the coronavirus pandemic. This could ultimately pose risks to the region's banking system as well.