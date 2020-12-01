With no $1,200 stimulus checks, latest proposal, rejected by McConnell, may not be enough to help hurting Americans, experts say

A display is seen as bipartisan members of the Senate and House gather to announce a framework for fresh coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief legislation at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020.

Washington lawmakers introduced a new $908 billion coronavirus stimulus package on Tuesday that aimed to appease both Democrats and Republicans.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., quickly rejected the bipartisan stimulus proposal hours after lawmakers introduced it. McConnell said he does hope to pass a "targeted relief bill" this year. The Republican Senator has maintained throughout the stimulus negotiations that he would prefer that the cost of a new aid package be limited to around $500 billion.

But experts say that the plan might not include enough financial aid for struggling individuals and families.

One key way of getting more money into their hands — a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks — is absent from the proposal.

More from Personal Finance:

Here's what to do before making a charitable donation

Anti-spending movement gains speed ahead of the holidays

Pandemic sends most young adults home to mom and dad

Meanwhile, the package calls for providing $300 per week in enhanced federal unemployment benefits. That's half of the $600 per week the government had been providing to jobless Americans up until those benefits expired in the summer.

Both of those payments were provided through the CARES Act, a more than $2 trillion bill that was passed by Congress in March.

For months, Republicans and Democrats have haggled over how big the next bill should be and what aid should be included.