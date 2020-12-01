Qualcomm announces new chip that will power high-end 5G Android phones next year

Signs of Qualcomm and 5G are pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China June 28, 2019.

Qualcomm announced on Tuesday the Snapdragon 888, its new high-end chip with a 5G modem for Android phones.

The new chip supports many types of 5G networks, improved graphics rendering and improved artificial intelligence capabilities for things like facial and image recognition.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 will be at the heart of most high-end Android devices that launch in 2021. Qualcomm said phone makers including Xiaomi, Oppo, and Motorola are planning to use the Snapdragon 888.

Qualcomm is the dominant vendor of processors for Android devices, akin to Intel's previous dominance as the best processor for Windows PCs. Qualcomm is in competition with handset makers like Apple, Samsung, and Huawei that develop their own smartphone chips, as well as Asian chipmakers like MediaTek.

Its high-end chips, like Snapdragon 888, or last year's Snapdragon 865, take three years to develop on average. The features and performance are critical in persuading electronics makers to use Qualcomm silicon instead of cheaper options or building in-house.

Qualcomm's most advanced chips are typically used in expensive phones that can cost $1,000. But, features and improvements from the 800-series end up in lower-cost chips designed for more affordable phones.

"The 800 sets the tone for the rest of the road map. And I would say, within three months, similar functionality goes to our 700 tier. Within another three months functionality goes to the 600 tier, and another three months, it goes to the 400 chip tier," said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president for mobile at Qualcomm.

Qualcomm's most advanced chips suggest what capabilities high-volume Android phones might have in the future. "A $250, $300 phone next year will probably perform better than a $600 or $700 phone two years ago," Katouzian said.