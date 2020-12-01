Rep. Mike Kelly asks Supreme Court to nullify Biden win over Trump in Pennsylvania as he challenges mail-in ballot rule

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) speaks during a hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

A Republican congressman from Pennsylvania on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to issue an emergency order that would block his state from taking further action to certify its election results showing a win for President-elect Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.

Rep. Mike Kelly's request comes after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf certified that the Democratic former vice president won the state and its 20 Electoral College votes.

Given that, Kelly asked the Supreme Court to "nullify" Wolf's certification and all other actions that would legally confirm Biden's victory. His filing Tuesday also asked the Supreme Court to hear an appeal of his challenge to a change in mail-in ballot rules in the state.

The request is related to an earlier case filed in state courts, where Kelly claimed that the Pennsylvania legislature violated the state's constitution when it allowed no-excuse absentee voting in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected that claim earlier this week.

Biden is currently projected to win 306 votes in the Electoral College, 36 more than he needs to clinch a victory in the White House race.

Trump has refused to concede to Biden, claiming falsely that he won the election and that there was widespread ballot fraud.

Earlier Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said that the Department of Justice had not found any evidence of widescale fraud that would have overturned Biden's projected victory.

Trump's campaign and his allies have repeatedly lost or withdrawn lawsuits that sought to invalidate ballots for Biden in multiple battleground states.