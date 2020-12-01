World stocks outperform the U.S. in bumper November

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 28, 2020.

Global stock markets closed out a bumper month of gains on Monday, outperforming the U.S.

Fueled by coronavirus vaccine progress on multiple fronts and continuing unprecedented support from central banks, investors have poured back into risk assets throughout much of November in the hope that an economic recovery is on the horizon.

The MSCI World index, which includes 1,603 companies across 23 developed markets, didn't beat it's all-time monthly record, but did close up 12.66% for the month. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index, meanwhile, clocked up its best-ever month in November, ending 13.73% higher.

This marks an outperformance when compared to the major U.S. indexes, where the S&P 500 rose 10.75% in November, and the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 11.84%, its biggest monthly leap since 1987. The Nasdaq Composite rose 11.8%.

Positive results from late-stage coronavirus vaccine trials from Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca were the key driver of the move higher, while monetary policy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic has remained extraordinarily supportive and looks likely to continue to do so.

Positive momentum was further compounded as the outcome of the U.S. presidential election became clearer and Joe Biden emerged as president-elect.

Elsewhere across the world, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index gained 8% in November and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index was up 9.2%.

The month's rally has also been characterized by an apparent rotation towards cyclical stocks, whose performance tends to align with the trajectory of the global economy. Investors have also opted for value stocks — those deemed underpriced relative to their fundamentals — over growth stocks like the big tech names which had driven much of the market recovery from March's crash.