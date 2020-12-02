Japan stocks set to trade higher as Wall Street rises to new records overnight; Australian GDP data ahead

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade higher at the open following record highs seen overnight on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,885 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,880. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,880.

Shares in Australia were higher in early trade, as the S&P/ASX 200 gained around 0.3%.

Australia's third-quarter GDP print is expected to be out at around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

Ahead of that release, the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7375, after seeing levels below $0.736 yesterday.