Join CNBC and Junior Achievement for a virtual summit for a more equitable and just tomorrow

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

A Virtual Summit for a More Equitable and Just Tomorrow - CNBC + Acorns Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow. and Junior Achievement are partnering to bring teens from across the country together with a panel of experts for a live, virtual forum to discuss economic disparity in America. The discussion will focus on the racial, ethnic and gender barriers facing Americans and how we can break down obstacles and increase opportunities for the next generation through education, financial literacy, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship.

To join us for the virtual summit on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 1 -2 pm ET, register here.

Speakers include:

  • Moderator: Sharon Epperson, CNBC Senior Personal Finance Correspondent
  • Special Guest: Marc Morial, President & CEO, National Urban League
  • Jack E. Kosakowski, President & CEO, Junior Achievement
  • Sahil Bloom, Vice President, Altamont Capital Partners
  • Rianka Dorsainvil, CFP, Co-Founder & CEO, 2050 Wealth Partners and Member, CNBC Financial Advisor Council
  • Yanely Espinal, Director, Educational Outreach, NextGen Personal Finance; Creator, MissBeHelpful
  • Akbar Gbajabiamila, Host, American Ninja Warrior and American Ninja Warrior Junior and Member, CNBC Financial Wellness Advisory Council

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.