Bank of America names three European stocks with 25-45% upside potential

Bank of America analysts have identified a number of stocks in Europe which they say are poised to benefit from almost 2 trillion dollars' worth of investment in the coming decades.

In a note published Wednesday, the analysts said that utilities firms' renewables divisions should be viewed as growth businesses, given the long-term investments being made due to climate goals.

They expect 1.5 trillion euros worth of future capital expenditure (capex, or investment) in utility companies' renewables units through to 2050.

BoA named three companies in the pan-European utilities sector that give investors, "the most compelling way to get exposure to renewables with 25-45% upside potential."

"Future growth potential can no longer be ignored," the analysts added.