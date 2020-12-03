Covid has accelerated the adoption of online food delivery by 2 to 3 years, Deliveroo CEO says

LONDON — The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the adoption of online food delivery apps by two to three years, according to the chief executive of takeaway app Deliveroo.

"Our initial analysis suggests that Covid-19 has accelerated consumer adoption of these delivery services by about two to three years," Deliveroo's Will Shu said at the Web Summit tech conference on Thursday.

"We saw this incredible increase in new customers joining the platform. We also saw our existing customers looking to order more often, also ordering for the family more frequently, we saw average basket sizes increase, and also ordering a wider range of products."

Headquartered in London, Deliveroo has been loss-making for several years but the company's business has grown through the pandemic, Shu said, adding that it has been profitable at the operating level for the last six months.

Shu said scaling up grocery deliveries had been the firm's "main innovation" during the pandemic, with this part of the business now accounting for 10% of Deliveroo's U.K. revenues. The feature allows customers to get items from supermarkets like Waitrose, Co-op, Aldi, Carrefour and Casino.

Next year, Deliveroo plans to invest aggressively in expanding its global network of dark kitchens, which it calls Editions.