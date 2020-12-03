'This is going to be challenging:' How the UK will roll out Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

The U.K. was the first country in the world to approve Pfizer and BioNTech's groundbreaking coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday for widespread use. In a way, that was the easy part.

Now, it has to deal with rolling out millions of doses of a vaccine with particular transportation and storage needs, setting up suitable vaccination sites and delivering the shots first of all to the most vulnerable members of its population and healthcare personnel.

The vaccination program begins next week, with top U.K. officials admitting the rollout will not be easy. Health Secretary Matt Hancock, for instance, warned that the vaccination program would be "one of the biggest civilian logistical efforts that we've faced as a nation," while Prime Minister Boris Johnson cautioned that administering the vaccine posed "immense logistical challenges."

"Make no mistake, this is going to be a challenging rollout," Dr Adam Barker and Dr Tara Raveendran, health analysts at investment group Shore Capital, said on Wednesday.

"Although the NHS is well versed in delivering vaccines (it delivers around 15 million flu vaccines per year as an example), the Pfizer/BioNTech candidate has well flagged characteristics that make it more difficult to deliver."

Summing up the logistical challenges posed by transporting and delivering the mRNA-based vaccine — developed at breakneck speed and proven to be 95% effective at preventing Covid-19 infection in a late-stage clinical trials — the analysts said:

"The candidate needs to be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit) for long periods of time and will be delivered in special delivery containers that can house the product for up to 10 days," they noted.

"Once the containers arrive at a vaccination site, they can be used for temporary storage for a further 30 days (as long as they are replenished with dry ice every five days) and once the vaccine is thawed, it can be stored at refrigerated temperatures (2-8 degrees C) for up to five days."

Pfizer's vaccines for the U.K. are coming from the company's manufacturing site in Puurs, Belgium (which, unsurprisingly, will be used to supply Europe). Thousands of doses. that come in batches of 975, will be placed in special freezer boxes that will then be flown or shipped to the U.K. and distributed to hospital vaccination hubs.