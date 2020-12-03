An archipelago in the Atlantic is using kite-like tech to produce electricity from tidal power

Minesto's system is based on the idea of using a kite-like system in marine environments.

A tidal power project located in the Faroe Islands has started to send electricity to the grid, in the latest example of how marine based technologies are being deployed and used around the world.

The small 100 kilowatt tidal kite system, known as DG100, was installed back in October, with commissioning activities starting at the same time.

In an announcement earlier this week, Minesto – a firm headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden – said electricity was being sent to the grid as part of a power purchase agreement with Faroese utility SEV.

The development is located in in the Vestmannasund strait, in the northwest of the Faroe Islands, an archipelago situated in the northeast Atlantic Ocean between Iceland and Scotland.



Minesto's technology takes the concept of flying a stunt kite and transfers it to water in order to produce electricity.

It does this by harnessing underwater current, which creates a hydrodynamic lift force on the wings of the "kite," generating movement.

An onboard control system and rudders steer the kite in a figure of eight trajectory. As it moves, water flows through the system's turbine, generating electricity.

"Although this is still on (a) trial basis, we are confident that tidal energy will play a significant part in … Faroese sustainable electricity generation," Hakun Djurhuus, CEO of SEV, said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"Unlike other sustainable sources, tidal energy is predictable," he added, claiming that this made it more stable than other sources such as wind power.