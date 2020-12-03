Pentagon blacklists China chipmaker SMIC and oil producer CNOOC

WASHINGTON — China's largest chipmaker and national offshore oil and gas producer were added Thursday to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, the Pentagon said in an evening statement.

The Department of Defense designated a total of four companies as being either owned or controlled by the People's Liberation Army.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

China National Offshore Oil Corp.

China Construction Technology Co. Ltd.

China International Engineering Consulting Corp.

The additional four companies added Thursday brings the total number of blacklisted firms to 35.

U.S. officials have long complained that Chinese companies are beholden to the People's Republic of China and collect sensitive information on behalf of the People's Liberation Army. The Chinese Communist Party has previously said that it does not engage in industrial espionage.