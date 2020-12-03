This under-the-radar policy risk could set off a tantrum in rates at the next Fed meeting

Wall Street may be underpricing a risk associated with the next Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates.

According to Richard Bernstein Advisors' Michael Contopoulos, it may come down to President-elect Joe Biden's pick for Treasury secretary: former Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

Contopoulos speculates the Fed could see her appointment as a dovish influence and it may overcompensate — essentially changing its typical behavior.

"What you could have is a situation where Chair [Jerome] Powell tries to get Congress to act on a large stimulus package and doesn't necessarily sound as dovish as what the market expects," the firm's director of fixed income told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "That's a tail risk."

Contopoulos, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's former head of high yield strategy, noted it's not his base case. But he said he believes it's a risk investors should take seriously because the low probability event could set off a temporary tantrum in rates.

"It's certainly something the market isn't talking about. So, I think it's going to be an interesting meeting," he said. "It's something you always want to keep your eye on."