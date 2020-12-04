Credit Suisse says Asian stocks will kick off an ‘earnings super-cycle’ in 2021

SINGAPORE — Asian stocks look set to outperform global markets next year as an "earnings super-cycle" is expected to kick off across the region, Credit Suisse said.

The Swiss bank has forecast 19% in U.S. dollar returns for the MSCI Asia excluding Japan Index between now and the end of 2021, compared with 15% globally.

"Asia ex-Japan is our biggest overweight globally," Dan Fineman, co-head of Asia-Pacific equity strategy at Credit Suisse, said in a webinar Thursday that discussed the bank's 2021 outlook.

Fineman said growth in earnings-per-share or EPS — a widely used metric to estimate a company's value — could be sustained in the "teens" for three to five years at least across the region. It will be driven by factors such as stabilizing economic growth and reduced tax pressure, he said.

In addition, improving exports and appreciating currencies will also support Asian stocks, which are still under-owned by foreign investors, said Fineman.