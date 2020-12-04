E-commerce hiring booms as traditional retail sheds jobs into holiday shopping season

An employee looks for items in one of the corridors at an Amazon warehouse.

The November jobs report showed that the pandemic-induced surge in e-commerce spending is spilling over into holiday hiring trends.

The warehousing and transportation segment added 145,000 jobs last month on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Labor Department, including 82,000 for couriers and messengers. Those sectors include many jobs held by e-commerce companies like Amazon, with workers packing and delivering online orders.

Traditional retail, however, shed 35,000 jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis last month.

Those numbers show that a ramp up in employment for the holiday shopping season is occurring faster than normal in jobs associated with e-commerce but lagging for mainline retail.