Trump rushes to lock down oil drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge before Biden takes office

A polar bear keeps close to her young along the Beaufort Sea coast in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska in a March 6, 2007 file photo. Susanne Miller | Reuters

The Trump administration announced Thursday that it will auction off drilling rights in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in just over a month, setting up a final showdown with opponents before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. The sale, which is now set for Jan. 6, could cap a bitter, decades-long battle over whether to drill in the coastal plain, a 19-million-acre expanse that's home to Native tribes as well as caribou, polar bears and other wildlife. The Trump administration has made it a priority to open the land to development. "Congress directed us to hold lease sales in the ANWR Coastal Plain, and we have taken a significant step in announcing the first sale in advance of the December 2021 deadline set by law," said a statement Thursday from Chad Padgett, the Alaska state director for the Bureau of Land Management. A Republican-led Congress approved legislation that opened up the coastal plain to oil development in 2017. It required two lease sales within seven years, including the first no later than the end of 2021. While it has been reported that the Alaska Oil and Gas Association took Thursday's announcement as good news, the Trump administration's plan for the sale may draw legal challenges from drilling opponents, who could target the aggressive timeline in court. Already, conservation and tribal groups, as well as a coalition of 15 states, have filed lawsuits challenging the Trump administration's environmental reviews. The Trump administration has moved forward with other oil and gas projects in the state, including approving development plans within the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said would make "a significant contribution" to keeping oil flowing through the Trans-Alaska Pipeline for years to come.

Weighing the economics

Energy industry experts are now looking at the economics of drilling for oil in Alaska's Arctic Wildlife Refuge. The problem: It would cost an estimated average of $100 a barrel to extract oil from that part of Alaska, says Moody's Analytics energy economist Chris Lafakis, and the current price of crude is under $50. That suggests that even if Trump does manage to find bidders for the leases — and that Biden doesn't block the permits winning bidders would need to begin drilling — it could take years before the oil begins to flow, if it ever does. "And it is unlikely to reverse the long-term decline in Alaska's oil production, which has been hampered by competition from cheaper to produce oil from Texas and North Dakota since the development of hydraulic fracking technology in the early 2000s." "A sale of new leases is more a public relations stunt than anything else," said Stewart Glickman, energy strategist at investment-research firm CFRA Research. "Attracting fresh capital to Alaska means someone has a very bullish view of long-term energy prices. The combination of a hostile federal government, an energized environmental opposition, [social and corporate-governance focused] investing as a secular force, none of these bode well.'" It's not clear who will bid on the leases, but it's unlikely they will pay much — certainly not enough to make any dent in the federal government's finances. The two largest drillers in other areas of Alaska have been Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips, each of which declined to comment for this article on whether they would bid on ANWR leases. The American Petroleum Institute, which represents the industry's interests in Washington, referred an interview request to the companies.

Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska Universal Images Group | Getty Images

Drillers have paid relatively little recently for leases in other high-cost drilling areas, most of which have been offshore drilling auctions in the lower 48 states, said Kevin Book, managing director at ClearView Energy, a Washington research firm. All of the offshore drilling leases made available by the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management in recent years have raised less than $1 billion put together, he said. "Companies will be cautious about being too interested," Book said. "It's effectively a call option. At a low enough price, it will clear." In Alaska, drilling has dropped by more than half over the last 20 years, and even more from a peak reached in the late 1980s, as cheaper sources of supply in the continental U.S. were unlocked by technical innovations like hydraulic fracking, according to U.S. Energy Department data. It now produces roughly 500,000 barrels per day of crude oil, far below its peak of 2 million bpd in the late 1980s. Indeed, BP has pulled out of its Prudhoe Bay drilling and Trans-Alaska Pipeline operations, selling them for $5.6 billion in 2020 to privately-held Hilcorp Energy, said Peter McNally, global sector lead for energy at New York investment-research firm Third Bridge. He doesn't expect Hilcorp to bid on ANWR leases.

ConocoPhillips gets about 5% of its oil production from Alaska and Exxon Mobil gets about 2%, said CFRA Research energy strategist Stewart Glickman. Whoever does buy any leases from the outgoing administration will have to cope with a tough environment for both regulation and financing. Before drilling, a winner of a lease auction would have to procure eight or nine different federal permits from the Biden administration, which the new team isn't likely to grant quickly and maybe not at all, said Glenn Schwartz, director of energy policy at Rapidan Energy Group, a Bethesda, Maryland-based consulting firm. "The bottom line is that it will take as long as the incoming administration wants it to,'' Schwartz said.

Backlash from environmentalists